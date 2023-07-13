See Metallica Tease Some of Their Greatest Hits in Trailer for Live Broadcast

Unless you have a letter from your doctor (or your bank), you have very few excuses to miss Metallica this summer. Not only is the band playing two-night residencies in major cities around the world, it’s also broadcasting two dates from Texas, live, in movie theaters around the world next month. A new trailer for the cinematic event contains footage of the band from the recent European leg of the tour.

In the clip, they play a string of classics — “Enter Sandman,” “Fuel,” “One,” “Wherever I May Roam,” “Seek & Destroy” — as well as a snippet of “If Darkness Had a Son,” off this year’s excellent 72 Seasons album. That’s only a fraction of the songs they’ll play over two nights, though, since each night will feature a unique set list. Last month, the band played 16 songs one night in Gothenburg, Sweden, and another 16 the next night, suggesting they’ll have at least 32 songs to wheel out at each date of the upcoming U.S. leg.

The broadcasts, officially dubbed Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event, will take place Aug. 18 and Aug. 20 at 9:15 p.m. ET each night. And if you miss those, they’re rerunning each concert on Aug. 19 and Aug. 21 respectively at 9 p.m. ET. Tickets are available on a special website for the event, which also includes air times for the rest of the world, since 9:15 in New York may be unreasonable in the Middle East.

Metallica will kick off the North American leg of their world tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey with two nights beginning Aug. 4. Dates, including their performance at the Power Trip festival, run through November. And if you miss them this year, they’ll be back in the States in Aug. 2024.

Other than watching the band on the big screen in a movie theater, the closest fans can get to the band is standing in what they call the “snake pit” — the area in front of the stage. Drummer Lars Ulrich recently revealed that chef’s tables at high-end restaurants inspired them to create the area. “One of our managers back in New York in the late Eighties/early Nineties [had] the idea that when you would go to a restaurant that the best seat in the restaurant was actually not in the house — [it] was in the kitchen,” Ulrich told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “So in crazy, cool restaurants, if you could somehow get into the kitchen and eat in the kitchen, you were in there where all the action was. So the idea that came out of that for that Snake Pit on the Black Album tour was basically to be in the middle of the stage.”