Metallica Plot Two Summer Stadium Shows for 2022

Metallica announced a pair of summer stadium shows — their only for 2022 — set to take place this August.

The first of the two gigs will be held Aug. 11 at, Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, while three days later, Aug. 14, Metallica will headline PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Metallica last played Highmark and PNC Park 30 years ago, hitting the two venues back-to-back on July 25 and 26, 1992). Both gigs will feature support from Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

Tickets for the two gigs will go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A presale for members of Metallica’s Legacy Fan Club will launch Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. ET, while those in the band’s General Fan Club will have access to tickets that same day starting at 11 a.m. ET. All presales will end March 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

While the Buffalo and Pittsburgh shows are Metallica’s only summer stadium gigs, they’re definitely not the band’s only live shows this year. The group will play Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this Friday, Feb. 25, and in May they’ll play the BottleRock festival in Napa, California, and Boston Calling in Boston. They also have shows in South America and Europe lined up throughout the spring and summer.

In other Metallica news, it was just announced that the band’s rare first recording — featuring Dave Mustaine — will be reissued on vinyl for the first time in 40 years. Guitarist Kirk Hammett is also prepping his first solo release, Portals, an all-instrumental EP that will arrive April 23 for Record Store Day.