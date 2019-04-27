×
Rolling Stone
Watch Metallica Perform ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ at San Francisco Giants Game

Baseball team, heavy metal legends celebrate eighth annual “Metallica Day” at Oracle Park

In what has become an annual tradition for the San Francisco Giants, Metallica performed a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Oracle Park to mark the baseball team’s seventh annual “Metallica Day.”

The entire band was in attendance for the sold-out game Friday versus the New York Yankees, with guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett delivering the National Anthem and drummer Lars Ulrich throwing the ceremonial first pitch. The band also announced the teams’ starting lineups.

Oracle Park’s speakers also played the hometown heavy metal legends’ music throughout the game.

The Giants-themed, custom-made guitars used for “The Star-Spangled Banner” were autographed by the entire band and will be raffled off for charity, Blabbermouth reports.

“We’re blessed to be doing this every year and being a part of the vibe here,” James Hetfield said, adding of the currently-in-last-place Giants, “You know, when times are good, when times are bad, they need the support.”

Rolling Stone
