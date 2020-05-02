Watch Metallica Perform Social Distanced Version of ‘Blackened’

Metallica dropped a social distanced rendition of their song “Blackened” Friday, with each member of the band performing from their respective homes.

“Here’s a little something we cooked up over the last few days,” the band said of the video. “Hope you’re all safe & sound. Have a great weekend.”

The band — whose plan to headline five summer music festivals was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic — treated fans to a stripped-down take on the …And Justice for All classic, which Metallica dubbed “Blackened 2000.”

Earlier this week, Lars Ulrich appeared on Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s weekly fireside chat series, with the drummer’s two sons delivering a cover of the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby.”

“It was like this insane, three-minute Blue Cheer, crazy, garage-rock version of ‘Eleanor Rigby,’” Ulrich told Rolling Stone of their cover. “Obviously, there’s been some incredible versions of ‘Eleanor Rigby’ along the way, but I’m pretty sure there’s never been one that had this kind of sound, this kind of feel, this kind of energy and madness to it. I was like, ‘You know what, boys? You done me proud.’”

Ulrich also spoke to Rolling Stone about how he’s spending his time in quarantine, with the drummer listening to Fiona Apple, EOB and Rage Against the Machine.

“Probably the music that I’ve listened to the most in the last two or three months is Rage Against the Machine,” Ulrich said. “Am I the only one who thinks that their music just grows more and more relevant every day?. It connects more and more to what’s going on in the world. It just feels like all four of those albums were recorded last week.”