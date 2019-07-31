Metallica to Bring ‘S&M2’ Symphony Concerts to the Big Screen

No stranger to grand gestures, Metallica will make their latest Big Event even bigger when they bring their collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony — dubbed S&M2 — to the big screen later this fall. The band will film its two upcoming S&M concerts, which take place at San Francisco’s Chase Center on September 6th and 8th, and broadcast it in 3,000 theaters around the world on October 9th.

Tickets for the screenings go on sale tentatively August 7th. For more information visit the group’s specially dedicated page to the broadcast.

Metallica staged their first S&M – shorthand for “Symphony & Metallica” – concerts with the San Francisco Symphony, conducted by Michael Kamen, over two nights in 1999 and released an album and concert film of it later that year. Included in the setlist were two previously unreleased songs, “No Leaf Clover” and “- Human.” The former became a hit, reaching Number One on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and the Number 74 on the Hot 100. The album itself reached Number Two on the Billboard 200.

The group is promising to perform reprises of tunes form the original S&M concert this time, as well as songs they’ve released since then. The conductor will be Michael Tilson Thomas, who is presently the music director at the San Francisco Symphony, as well as the artistic director for the New World Symphony. Kamen died in 2003 of a heart attack.