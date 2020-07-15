Metallica to Release ‘S & M 2’ Live Album, Concert Film With San Francisco Symphony

Metallica’s second go-round with the San Francisco Symphony will feature on an upcoming live album and concert film documenting the band’s S and M 2 shows.

Recorded September 6th and 8th, 2019 at San Francisco’s Chase Center — the first-ever concerts at that new arena — the gigs found Metallica collaborating with the symphony for the first time since 1999. The 20-song concert boasted symphonic versions of Metallica hits, including at least one track from each of the band’s 10 studio albums.

Due out August 28th and available to preorder now, S&M 2 will be released in a variety of formats, including a digital album, 4-LP vinyl, 2-CD, DVD and Blu-ray versions, and a limited edition color vinyl 4-LP + 2-CD + Blu-ray Deluxe Box featuring sheet music, guitar picks, poster and more. A Metallica.com-exclusive Super Deluxe Box, limited to 500 copies, contains deluxe box contents plus the actual sheet music used by the symphony and autographed by all four Metallica members.

Metallica also shared videos of “All Within My Hands” and “Nothing Else Matters” from the gigs. In addition to the concert itself, the visual component will feature a Behind the Scenes: Making of the Show documentary.

S&M 2 Tracklist

1. The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

2. The Call of Ktulu (Live)

3. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

4. The Day That Never Comes (Live)

5. The Memory Remains (Live)

6. Confusion (Live)

7. Moth Into Flame (Live)

8. The Outlaw Torn (Live)

9. No Leaf Clover (Live)

10. Halo on Fire (Live)

11. Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

12. Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God and the Dance of the Dark Spirits (Live)

13. Intro to the Iron Foundry (Live)

14. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

15. The Unforgiven III (Live)

16. All Within My Hands (Live)

17. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live)

18. Wherever I May Roam (Live)

19. One (Live)

20. Master of Puppets (Live)

21. Nothing Else Matters (Live)

22. Enter Sandman (Live)