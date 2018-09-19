Metallica Plot Charity Acoustic Concert

Metallica will play as special acoustic concert this fall raising money for their charitable organization. The gig, dubbed the All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert and Auction, will take place at the Masonic in San Francisco on November 3rd. Cage the Elephant will open the evening with an acoustic set of their own.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. They’re also offering fans a chance to win third-row floor seats with a fundraiser.

Metallica formed its All Within My Hands Foundation last year with the intention of “creating sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism.” It’s a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and in its first six months it donated more than $750,000 to local food banks around the world; the band also donates $10,000 to local food banks in every city where they have been playing along the North American legs of their WorldWired tour. The band pays for the foundation’s expenses entirely by themselves so that 100 percent of all donations go to the organizations it’s supporting.

Earlier this year, the band held its first-ever “Day of Service,” where they offered fans to help out at food banks and give back to their communities. The band’s drummer, Lars Ulrich – who put in his volunteer hours at the San Francisco–Marin Food Bank – wrote an essay about what he learned from the experience for Rolling Stone this past May.

“As someone who has been a loner for most of my life, being in the Metallica family has always given me a sense of belonging and made me feel like I was not alone,” he wrote. “And as we all know, hard rock can sometimes, in different parts of the world, be looked down upon as a second-class member of the global music community. So we are additionally pleased that we can show everyone that hard-rock and metal fans can be as compassionate and as selfless as any other people in the worldwide charitable family and the bad stigma that sometimes is hung upon them/us as somehow lesser citizens can be readdressed.”