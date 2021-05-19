Metallica, Nine Inch Nails Lead Welcome to Rockville Fest

Two nights of Metallica and a headlining set by Nine Inch Nails lead this year’s Welcome to Rockville festival, heading to Daytona Beach, Florida, from November 11th to November 14th.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Deftones, Disturbed, Staind, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Anthrax, the Offspring, and Stone Temple Pilots will also perform during the four-day festival at the Daytona International Speedway.

In 2019, Metallica announced they would perform two-night stands at five U.S. music festivals, Welcome to Rockville among them. However, those gigs were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so Metallica is now making good on that promise with Welcome to Rockville headlining performance on November 12th and 14th; both shows promise to have “unique” sets. (Metallica will also play two shows at Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life fest.)

Nine Inch Nails — who recently announced headlining gigs at both Louder Than Life and Chicago’s Riot Fest in addition to their Cleveland concerts — will perform at Rockville’s opening night November 11th, with Disturbed set to headline November 13th.

Check out the Welcome to Rockville site for ticket information.