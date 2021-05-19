 Metallica, Nine Inch Nails Lead Welcome to Rockville Fest - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight to Sing Together at 2021 CMT Music Awards
Home Music Music News

Metallica, Nine Inch Nails Lead Welcome to Rockville Fest

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Deftones, Disturbed, Staind, Lamb of God, Mastodon, and more set for Daytona Beach, Florida, festival

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
welcome to rockville metallica nine inch nails

Sven Hoppe/picture-alliance/dpa/AP; Nadya Murillo/RCC/GDA/AP

Two nights of Metallica and a headlining set by Nine Inch Nails lead this year’s Welcome to Rockville festival, heading to Daytona Beach, Florida, from November 11th to November 14th.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Deftones, Disturbed, Staind, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Anthrax, the Offspring, and Stone Temple Pilots will also perform during the four-day festival at the Daytona International Speedway.

In 2019, Metallica announced they would perform two-night stands at five U.S. music festivals, Welcome to Rockville among them. However, those gigs were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so Metallica is now making good on that promise with Welcome to Rockville headlining performance on November 12th and 14th; both shows promise to have “unique” sets. (Metallica will also play two shows at Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life fest.)

Nine Inch Nails — who recently announced headlining gigs at both Louder Than Life and Chicago’s Riot Fest in addition to their Cleveland concerts — will perform at Rockville’s opening night November 11th, with Disturbed set to headline November 13th.

Check out the Welcome to Rockville site for ticket information.

welcome to rockville ad mat

In This Article: live music, Metallica, Music Festival, Nine Inch Nails

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.