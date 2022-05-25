 Watch Metallica Deliver National Anthem at San Francisco Giants Game - Rolling Stone
Watch Metallica Deliver National Anthem at San Francisco Giants Game

Annual Metallica Night returns to Oracle Park for the first in-stadium celebration of the heavy metal legends in three years

MetallicaMetallica

Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants

Metallica returned to San Francisco’s Oracle Park Tuesday as the Giants celebrated their first in-stadium Metallica Night in three years.

For nine seasons, the baseball team has honored the native heavy metal legends with an evening’s worth of festivities, highlighted by Metallica’s annual rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” However, due to the pandemic and crowd-less baseball games, Metallica Night was forced to go virtual in 2020.

On Tuesday, Metallica was back at the stadium formerly known as AT&T Park, where James Hetfield threw out the ceremonial first pitch, Lars Ulrich announced the starting lineups, bassist Robert Trujillo delivered the night’s lineup cards, and, as per tradition, Kirk Hammett and Hetfield delivered their instrumental version of the national anthem.

“Obviously, as anybody who’s a Metallica fan knows, we’ve flown the flag for San Francisco for just about 40 years, and the relationship with the Giants has been very special,” Ulrich told NBCS in the Giants dugout before the game. “The fact that we have this tradition — for us, for the fans, for the city, for the Bay Area — is so super cool.”

In addition to the Metallica-related festivities, fans were also treated to what turned out to be an insane, roller coaster of a baseball game.

In This Article: Metallica, San Francisco

