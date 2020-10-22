Metallica, My Chemical Romance to Headline Aftershock 2021

Metallica and My Chemical Romance will headline the 2021 Aftershock festival. Both bands had been scheduled to topline this year’s edition before it was canceled over safety concerns; Metallica will play two unique sets during the four-day event.

Rancid, Social Distortion, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, and Limp Bizkit, among others, will also perform at the fest, which will take place from October 7th to the 10th, 2021 at Sacramento’s Discovery Park.

“We can’t wait to play at Aftershock 2021 with our Bay Area brothers Metallica,” Rancid said in a statement. “We first played with them on the Lollapalooza tour in 1996 along with the Ramones and later down the road we toured across South America together. It’s gonna be wild, see ya in the pit!”

Other artists on the bill include Testament, Exodus, Volbeat, the Offspring, My Chemical Romance, Gojira, Body Count, and the Pretty Reckless. The festival is also teasing an unannounced reunion for the day My Chemical Romance are headlining.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by placing $20 down and then paid off with monthly payments starting in December. More info is on the festival’s website. Its producer, Danny Wimmer Presents, promises to follow whatever local social distancing protocols are in place by the start of the fest.

In other Metallica news, the group will perform an unplugged set for a charity livestream next month. The band’s Helping Hands Concert and Auction will raise money for the group’s All Within My Hands foundation, which feeds the hungry, provides workforce education and other critical services on a local level.