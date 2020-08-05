See Metallica Rock Out in Symphony for ‘Moth Into Flame’ From ‘S&M2’

Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony rock out on “Moth Into Flame” in the latest preview from the metal legends’ upcoming S&M2 concert film, due out August 28th.

For the faithful, subtly strings-laden rendition of the Hardwired… to Self-Destruct track, guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett venture off the stage and into the symphony section to deliver solos.

Metallica previously shared “Nothing Else Matters” and “All Within My Hands” from the performance. Recorded September 6th and 8th, 2019, at San Francisco’s Chase Center — the first-ever concerts at that new arena — the gigs featured Metallica collaborating with the symphony for the first time since 1999, which yielded the original S&M live LP.

Like its predecessor, the 20-song S&M2 concert contained symphonic versions of Metallica hits, including at least one track from each of the band’s 10 studio albums.

Due out August 28th — and available to preorder now — S&M2 will be released in a variety of formats, including a digital album and four-LP-vinyl, two-CD, DVD, and Blu-ray versions, and a limited-edition Deluxe Box will contain four color-vinyl LPs, two CDs and Blu-ray, as well as sheet music, guitar picks, a poster and more. A Metallica.com-exclusive Super Deluxe Box, limited to 500 copies, includes Deluxe Box contents plus the actual sheet music used by the symphony and autographed by all four Metallica members.