Metallica’s Loses No. 1 Streak After 32 Years, Morgan Wallen Holds Onto Top Spot

Metallica’s latest album, 72 Seasons, debuted at No. 2 with 146,000 sales and 16 million streams on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Despite nabbing the largest week, by units, for any rock or hard rock album in nearly four years, according to Billboard, the band’s 32-year streak of opening at No. 1 on the chart ended.

Country artist Morgan Wallen fended off the threat from Metallica, and managed to keep his third studio album One Thing at a Time at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with 166,000 equivalent units since March 3. The album has been streamed nearly two billion times in the U.S. since its released.

72 Seasons is the first time Metallica hasn’t swooped the top spot on the Billboard 200 since their self-titled 1991 album. The new LP featured singles “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide,” “If Darkness Had a Son,” and the title track; their new project was promoted with a four-night Jimmy Kimmel Live! residency. The band will head on a world tour starting on April 27 in Amsterdam, with U.S. dates starting on August 4 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Despite Nashville briefly withdrawing its support of Wallen’s music after a video emerged of the singer using a racial slur, Wallen has since been on his sold-out One Night at a Time Tour in support of his new album. On Sunday, the singer cancelled his performance in Oxford, Mississippi — the second of two nights at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and the fifth American date. “After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing,” Wallen later released in a statement.