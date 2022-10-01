Watch Metallica, Mickey Guyton Deliver ‘Nothing Else Matters’ at Global Citizen Fest

Metallica brought out surprise guest Mickey Guyton during their headlining set at Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday, Sep. 24, where they played “Nothing Else Matters.” Their performance first featured on an ABC primetime special that aired on Sunday before the standalone video was released Friday, Sept 30.

The country singer, who also delivered her own set at the fest earlier on Saturday, sang a duet with James Hetfield of the power ballad. Guyton previously covered the song for 2021’s The Metallica Blacklist tribute compilation, which marked the 30th anniversary or Metallica’s 1991 self-titled LP also known as The Black Album.

For its 10th anniversary, Saturday’s Global Citizen Festival was held in New York City’s Central Park and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana. The New York City event included an appearance by Mariah Carey, who reunited with Jadakiss and Styles P for the first performance of the remix for “We Belong Together” in 17 years. The Jonas Brothers and Rosalía were among the performers in New York. The show in Ghana included sets from SZA, Usher, and John Legend, who made a surprise appearance during the livestream.

Global Citizen is dedicated to encouraging global leaders and corporations to commit billions to end extreme poverty. The 2022 festival edition focused on empowering girls and women as part of its mission, alongside working to combat the climate crisis and food shortages.