fbpixel
×
 
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Holding the Strings

Watch Metallica Power Through ‘Master of Puppets’ on ‘Kimmel’

The metal band also attempted to learn how to master actual puppets on the late-night show
Metallica on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'
Metallica on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Metallica continued their residency on Jimmy Kimmel Live with a raucous, eight-minute rendition of their 1986 song “Master of Puppets.” The metal band, performing a four-night stint on the late-night show, gave the hard-hitting song its full due on the Kimmel stage.

The live rendition of “Master of Puppets” follows performances of “Holier Than Thou” and “Lux Æterna” earlier this week. In addition, the band members participated in a segment to discover if they could actually master puppets. In the clip, the musicians attempt to work puppets with the help of some experts.

Metallica are currently promoting their 12th full-length LP, 72 Seasons, out this week. The group has released several of the album’s songs already, including “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide,” “If Darkness Had a Son,” and the title track

Trending

Beyond appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the band is giving the album a world premiere today, with events planned at 2,100 movie theaters. Details are on a special website for the global premiere.

The band will kick off world tour dates on April 27 in Amsterdam. U.S. dates start on August 4 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Former Luigi Actor John Leguizamo Says 'Hell No' to Watching 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Due to Casting: 'They Messed Up the Inclusion'

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Marriage Is Reportedly Very Different From What Fans See in Public

All the Details on Kim Kardashian Starring in 'American Horror Story' Season 12 (Exclusive)

Hulu Announces 'Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told' Documentary

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad