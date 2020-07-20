 Metallica to Stream '06 Show With Full 'Master of Puppets' Performance - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' Scores Biggest Debut of 2020
Music News

Metallica to Stream Extremely Metal 6/6/06 ‘Master of Puppets’ Show in Berlin

Band played classic 1986 album in its entirety to celebrate its 20th anniversary and debuted “The New Song”

Jon Blistein

(GERMANY OUT) Metallica - Musikgruppe, Rockmusik, USA - Gitarrist und Sänger James Hetfield - Auftritt Waldbuehne, Berlin (Photo by Engelke/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Metallica will stream a 2006 concert in Berlin featuring a full performance of 'Master of Puppets' and the debut of "The New Song."

Engelke/ullstein bild/Getty Images

Metallica will stream their June 6th, 2006 — or 6/6/06 for those who want to be particularly metal about it — concert in Berlin for the next installment of their #MetallicaMondays series.

The show will premiere on the band’s YouTube page July 20th at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, and will then be available to watch on demand.

While the 6/6/06 concert date would be enough to make any Metallica show stand out, the band — perhaps in honor of the occasion — did make the most of that night in Berlin. The show took place smack in the middle of Metallica’s Escape From the Studio trek, during which they’d been celebrating the 20th anniversary of Master of Puppets by playing the album in its entirety on select dates. Not only did Metallica play all of Master of Puppets that night, but they also debuted a new song, with the extremely apt title “The New Song.”

At the time, it had been three years since Metallica’s last album, St. Anger, and “The New Song” marked their first bit of new music since. After the Berlin show, though, they would play “The New Song” only three more times, and it did not make the track list for their next record, 2008’s Death Magnetic. (Later on the Escape From the Studio Tour, Metallica would debut another new song, with the equally apt title “The Other New Song.”)

In This Article: Metallica

