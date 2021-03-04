Metallica Celebrates ‘Master of Puppets’ Anniversary on ‘Colbert’

Metallica’s classic album Master of Puppets turned 35 on Wednesday, and, to celebrate, the band appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform its opening track, “Battery.”

As a nod to their highly influential metal album and the tour surrounding it, Metallica performed in front of their original Damage, Inc tour backdrop,

“So much fun to be back on the @colbertlateshow again celebrating 35 years of Master of Puppets, firing up Battery, and dusting off the old wrinkled backdrop… Actually, considering what craziness it’s been exposed to over its lifetime, it’s in remarkably good shape..(the backdrop that is!!),” drummer Lars Ulrich joked on Instagram.

Last month, the Bay Area band performed “For Whom the Bell Tolls” from their California headquarters as part of this year’s virtual BlizzCon, the annual presentation for video game makers Blizzard Entertainment. Viewers were quick to note that on the Twitch Gaming stream of the event, the band tunes were replaced by different music as a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) failsafe kicked in to protect the song’s rights.

Also in February, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo appeared alongside Primus founder Les Claypool in the short film Precious Metals, directed by Claypool’s son Cage.