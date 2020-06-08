Watch Metallica’s Rainy 2019 Manchester Show

Metallica are streaming their rainy 2019 set from Manchester, England for the latest installment of the #MetallicaMondays concert series. The show, part of the quartet’s lengthy tour promoting 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, took place June 18th of that year at the city’s Etihad Stadium.

The free stream kicked off at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube and Facebook. It will also be available on demand via YouTube. The band hyped the event on social media, calling the show an “epic WorldWired gig set in the pouring rain.”

The Manchester concert featured a career-spanning, 18-track set, including staples like “The Unforgiven,” “One,” “Master of Puppets,” “Nothing Else Matters” and “Enter Sandman.”

Metallica launched their weekly series in late March by sharing their appearance from that year at Meath, Ireland’s Slane Castle. Other #MetallicaMondays streams have included a 1997 gig from the Load tour, a by-request Peru show from 2014, a 1983 set from Chicago, a 20th anniversary “Black Album” show in Austria and a 1991 performance from Michigan.

“While we’re all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance?” Metallica said in a statement announcing the series. “Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we’re in this together, and staying connected is how we’ll get through it. With that in mind, we’re bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!”

While the band have canceled and postponed numerous tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they did recently unite for a socially distanced take on their track “Blackened.”