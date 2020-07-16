Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Talks Volunteering With Feeding America on ‘Full Frontal’

Metallica drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich discussed the band’s recent volunteer efforts with Feeding America on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee this week.

Although Metallica had been holding food drives and other charity events at their shows for nearly four years, their work has become even more vital during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the economy in shambles and nearly half of the U.S. adult population without a job, food insecurity has reached an all-time high in the country.

“One in six Americans are on track to be food insecure this year, and one in four kids,” Ulrich told Bee over video chat, “which is crazy — those are the highest those numbers have ever been. What’s been happening in the last few months, during the pandemic, is making it even worse.”

As the U.S. government has taken only timid steps to solve the hunger crisis, volunteer organizations like Feeding America have stepped in to help out. Metallica, together with their All Within My Hands Foundation, have been working with Feeding America to ensure that the 41 million unemployed people in the U.S. can receive their next meal. And while live music is on pause, and Metallica can’t host volunteer groups at concerts for the time being, they’re still encouraging fans to make donations to Feeding America and other groups providing COVID-19 aid.

“It warms my Danish, hard-rock heart to see how many of our fans all over America are stepping up,” Ulrich said.