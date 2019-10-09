Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Talks Touring With AC/DC: ‘We Were in Heaven’

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich recalls studying at the altar of AC/DC during an interview with Brian Johnson from an upcoming episode of the singer’s TV show, Brian Johnson’s A Life on the Road, airing October 13th on AXS TV.

AC/DC tapped Metallica to open for them on their 1991 Monsters of Rock tour, and in the clip, Johnson remembers the unique swing Ulrich’s drumming brought to their thrash metal sound. Ulrich, in turn, noted that the band’s roots were in bands like AC/DC, Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin. “We were on much more blues-based, harder rock & roll stuff,” he said. “So we just started playing it a little faster as we went along.”

Ulrich also recalled watching AC/DC every night during that trek and the impact it had on the band as they prepared to take the next step in their career. “Playing with you guys on that run in 1991, which was the last time we really sort of supported anybody, we were in heaven getting a chance to be close to you guys and watch you every night for six weeks,” he said.

Johnson’s A Life on the Road premiered in the U.K. and Ireland in 2017 and arrived in the United States last month. Along with Ulrich, the show boasts interviews with Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant, Billy Joel, Sting, Joe Walsh, Dolly Parton and Mick Fleetwood.