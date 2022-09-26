Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break

Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major label.

The concert will take place at the 7,000-seat Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on Nov. 6. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Ticketing info is on the band’s website.

“Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour,” the band said in a statement. “With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all…. we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.”

The group will donate a portion of the money they make from the gig in the Zazulas’ name to MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable foundation, which provides musicians in need with support for health, mental health, and living expenses. The band’s own All Within My Hands Foundation will also donate to the Feeding South Florida food bank.

This past weekend, the band played another charity show, headlining the Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park. The highlight of their set was a special performance of “Nothing Else Matters” with country singer Mickey Guyton.