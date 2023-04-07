Metallica Preps for ’72 Seasons’ Album Release With ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Takeover

In the days leading up to the release of their new album, 72 Seasons, Metallica will perform every night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! starting next week, the band announced Friday.

“In a first for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, it’s ‘Metallica Week,’ as we will be the musical guest each night, beginning on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13,” the group wrote in a message to its fans. “We’ll be playing live for all four shows, and you’ll also catch us on the couch, chatting with Jimmy one night. Keep your eyes peeled for other sightings during the broadcast, as we really don’t know what else Jimmy will get us involved in!”

Kimmel recently hosted the group’s All Within My Hands benefit concert and auction in December, and the band has previously been game to have a laugh at their own expense on the show. In 2021, they read one-star reviews of their well-received Black Album (the best-selling album of the past 30 years) on the show. They’re also no strangers to late-night residencies: In 2014, they appeared on The Late Late Show in the last days of Craig Ferguson’s time as host.

In addition to appearing on TV, the band is giving the album a world premiere on April 13, with events planned at 2,100 movie theaters. Details are on a special website for the global premiere.

The group has also released several of the album’s songs already, including “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide,” “If Darkness Had a Son,” and the title track. The band will kick off world tour dates on April 27 in Amsterdam. U.S. dates start on August 4 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.