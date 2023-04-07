fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Exit Light, Enter Late Night

Metallica Preps for ’72 Seasons’ Album Release With ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Takeover

"We'll be playing live for all four shows, and you'll also catch us on the couch, chatting with Jimmy one night," band says
Metallica
Metallica perform at Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

In the days leading up to the release of their new album, 72 Seasons, Metallica will perform every night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! starting next week, the band announced Friday.

“In a first for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, it’s ‘Metallica Week,’ as we will be the musical guest each night, beginning on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13,” the group wrote in a message to its fans. “We’ll be playing live for all four shows, and you’ll also catch us on the couch, chatting with Jimmy one night. Keep your eyes peeled for other sightings during the broadcast, as we really don’t know what else Jimmy will get us involved in!”

Kimmel recently hosted the group’s All Within My Hands benefit concert and auction in December, and the band has previously been game to have a laugh at their own expense on the show. In 2021, they read one-star reviews of their well-received Black Album (the best-selling album of the past 30 years) on the show. They’re also no strangers to late-night residencies: In 2014, they appeared on The Late Late Show in the last days of Craig Ferguson’s time as host.

Trending

In addition to appearing on TV, the band is giving the album a world premiere on April 13, with events planned at 2,100 movie theaters. Details are on a special website for the global premiere.

The group has also released several of the album’s songs already, including “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide,” “If Darkness Had a Son,” and the title track. The band will kick off world tour dates on April 27 in Amsterdam. U.S. dates start on August 4 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Don Lemon's Misogyny at CNN, Exposed: Malicious Texts, Mocking Female Co-Workers and 'Diva-Like Behavior'

Rose Hanbury's Son Oliver Will Have a Prominent Role in King Charles III's Coronation Despite Prince William Affair Rumors

Aisha Tyler Reflects on Her Time on 'Friends' Almost 20 Years After Her Character Was Introduced: "It Was a Big Deal"

Michelangelo's 'David' Stopped by 'Saturday Night Live' to End the Censorship Debate

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad