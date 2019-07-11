Metallica Announce Release of Illustrated Children’s Book

Do your kids need more Metallica in their lives? The band is here to help with a new illustrated children’s book, The ABCs of Metallica, to be released November 26th in stores and online.

The brightly colored tome was co-written by the band with writer Howie Abrams and illustrated by Michael “Kaves” McLeer, who previously participated in Metallica’s Obey Your Master exhibit in 2012. “Including rhymes and illustrations, The ABCs of Metallica looks back at the history of the band from, duh, A to Z!” the band wrote on their website. “Each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along our journey from Garage Days to Master of Puppets to fun facts about us.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit All Within My Hands, Metallica’s charity foundation, which is “dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.” Fans can preorder the the book, which is also available in bundles with Young Metal Attack merch, online now.

Metallica are on tour for most of the summer, performing in stadiums and festivals around Europe. In September the band will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1999 live LP, S&M, which featured the San Francisco Symphony. They’ll play two nights at San Francisco’s Chase Center, where they’ll once again perform with the symphony. Tickets are currently on sale.

“We’re honored to take part in the Grand Opening of the Chase Center in San Francisco as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of S&M,” the group wrote on Instagram. “Join us at what is sure to become a cultural landmark in the Bay Area for S&M².”