DISASTER RELIEF

Metallica Donates $250K to Turkey/Syria Earthquake Relief

James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert (Paramount+) at Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

Metallica’s non-profit foundation All Within My Hands has made a $250,000 donation toward relief efforts following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. In the few days since the natural disaster struck, the death toll has reached more than 41,000 individuals, with thousands more injured and displaced.

“We’re at a loss for words to describe the devastation in southern Turkey and northern Syria,” the band shared in a statement. “The death toll continues to rise, tragically exceeding 36,000 lives lost. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has reduced the entire region to rubble.”

Metallica added: “Two of @AWMHFoundation’s partner organizations, @DirectRelief & @WCKitchen, have boots on the ground providing medical aid & food to the victims of this disaster. #AWMH is providing $125k to each organization to support their efforts.”

Direct Relief is assisting through the deployment of medical aid, including acute and chronic care medications, according to their website. Since the earthquake, the non-profit has shipped, or is in the process of shipping, more than 22 tons of medical supplies, including field medic packs, antibiotics, and personal hygiene products for displaced individuals.

World Central Kitchen is assisting by distributing meals to survivors and first responders in Southern Turkey and Northern Syria. “Working with local partners, we are supporting families impacted by the crisis and authorities stretched thin due to the scale of the disaster,” the organization shared through its official website. The organization is currently distributing over 125,000 meals per day.

