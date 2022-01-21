Metallica, Foo Fighters, the Strokes to Headline 2022 Boston Calling Fest

Metallica, Foo Fighters, and the Strokes have been tapped to headline the return of the Boston Calling festival, taking place in Allston, Massachusetts, on Memorial Day weekend.

Haim, Weezer, Run the Jewels, Black Pumas, Orville Peck, Cheap Trick, Avril Lavigne, Modest Mouse, and Japanese Breakfast will also perform at the fest, which returns after a two-year forced hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also on the lineup are up-and-coming acts like Pom Pom Squad, Goose, Paris Jackson, Earthgang, Rüfüs Du Sol, Glass Animals, as well as 18 Boston-area artists.

“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic,” co-founder Brian Appel said in a statement. “This year’s lineup is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene. Knowing how much Boston musicians endured during the pandemic, it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone come together on Memorial Day Weekend.”

On Thursday, it was revealed that Rage Against the Machine — who, like Foo Fighters, were initially tapped to headline the 2022 Boston Calling after their 2020 appearance at the fest was canceled because of the pandemic — would not perform at this year’s fest after the band postponed the start of their reunion tour until July.