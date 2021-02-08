Watch Metallica Rip Through ‘Enter Sandman’ in Their Storage Facility

Metallica returned to the stage Sunday night for a performance of their classic 1991 song “Enter Sandman” for the Late Show‘s Super Bowl special. Shot in the band’s storage facility, the video features gear and speaker cabinets from across their career.

Despite being waylaid by Covid-19 in 2020, Metallica had a pretty packed year. The performance follows a Helping Hands Concert & Auction charity livestream at the end of last year during which Metallica played acoustic renditions of “Blackened” and “Now That We’re Dead,” as well as “Nothing Else Matters,” “The Unforgiven,” and an “All Within My Hands.” They also performed the National Anthem at a San Francisco Giants game in September, released a newly filmed concert that they showed at drive-in movie theaters, and dropped their S&M2 album.

The band is currently at work on a follow-up album to 2016’s Hardwired … to Self-Destruct and, as Lars Ulrich told Rolling Stone, they’re itching to get back on a real stage. “What are we, 38, 39 years into this ride, and we haven’t played a live show in 16 months?” he said at the end of 2020. “That is definitely the longest [gap] and I can’t wait to get out there and play and get sweaty and get beat up and connect with the other three guys and connect with the audience again.”