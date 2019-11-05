Metallica Donates $100,000 to California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Metallica and its All Within My Hands Foundation will donate $100,000 to aid wildfire relief efforts in Northern and Southern California.

The band announced the donation on Twitter, noting that $50,000 would go to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund and $50,000 to the Wildfire Relief Fund. Metallica also encouraged fans to contribute money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies to victims, or to volunteer or provide temporary housing for those in need.

“Sadly, for the third year in a row, communities we have called home throughout the state of California are again experiencing the tragedy left in the wake of wildfires,” Metallica wrote, adding: “Both organizations are dedicated to long-term recovery efforts, helping residents resume normal lives as they get back on their feet after the devastation of these firestorms.”

Both organizations are dedicated to long-term recovery efforts, helping residents resume normal lives as they get back on their feet after the devastation of these firestorms. (3/6) — Metallica (@Metallica) November 5, 2019

According to NPR, the most recent California fires — the Kincade Fire in Northern California and the Maria Fire in Southern California — are almost fully contained, although the destruction they’ve caused has been extensive. The Kincade Fire burned for 11 days and consumed an area of almost 78,000 acres — almost twice as big as San Francisco — destroying 374 buildings, 174 of which were residential, and forcing more than 180,000 people from their homes. The Maria Fire, meanwhile, broke out last Thursday and has burned more than 9,400 acres.

The Kincade and Maria Fires mark the third straight year of intense wildfires in California, a problem that scientists have claimed will only get worse if climate change continues to go unchecked.

Still, in response to the most recent fires, President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold aid from California, claiming Governor Gavin Newsom hasn’t done enough to contain the blazes. Trump’s argument centers around a bogus demand that Newsom “clean” the forest floors, inaccurately claiming that that’s how Finland prevents forest fires. In response, Newsom said, “You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.”