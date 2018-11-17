Metallica Donate $100,000 to California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Metallica announced Friday that the band, through their All Within My Hands foundation, had donated $100,000 toward wildfire relief efforts in California. The heavy metal legends also encouraged fans to “support those in need and first responders.”

“Sadly once again communities in California are experiencing historically devastating wild fires in both the Northern and Southern parts of the state,” Metallica’s foundation wrote in a statement Friday.

“All Within My Hands has made a $50,000 donation each to the North Valley Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation; both agencies provide service to victims at evacuation centers and other much needed relief.”

Metallica continued, “We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies or by giving your time volunteering or providing temporary housing. Every little bit helps.”

The rash of wildfires in northern and southern California have so far killed at least 63 people and scorched hundreds of thousands of acres of land. According to CNN, over 600 people are still missing in the aftermath of the still-burning blazes. The Camp Fire in northern California is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

Additionally, Metallica shared a video of their live, acoustic performance of “All Within My Hands” from their recent All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands benefit concert at San Francisco’s The Masonic on November 3rd. The event, which raised $1.3 million for the foundation, featured a 12-song, all-acoustic set by Metallica; the band is now offering that entire special set as a digital download, with new proceeds donated directly to the All Within My Hands foundation.