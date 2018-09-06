Metallica Detail Massive ‘… And Justice for All’ Box Set

Following fully-loaded reissues of their first three albums, Metallica will put out a souped up box set edition of their 1988 commercial breakthrough, … And Justice for All, this fall. It will feature the original album, remastered by engineer Greg Fidelman, along with a selection of demos, rough mixes and live recordings when it hits stores on November 2nd.

It will be available digitally and in a variety of physical formats, including double-LP, cassette, CD, a triple-CD expanded edition, which includes the original album, demos, rough mixes and live tracks, and an expanded booklet, and a massive deluxe box set.

The latter edition, which will be a one-time pressing, includes both the CD and vinyl versions of the album along with a 10-inch vinyl picture disc single for “One,” a remixed, triple-live LP of the 1989 Seattle concert featured in the band’s Live Shit box set, four DVDs and 10 more CDs of unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, much of which was culled from the band members’ personal archives. It also includes a 120-page hardcover book with photos and essays, four patches, a print featuring art by Pushead, a tour laminate, lyric sheets and a download card. A full track list is available on Metallica’s website.

To preview the box set, the band has released a remastered version of the album’s punishing closing track, “Dyers Eve,” as well as a version of the single, “Eye of the Beholder,” recorded live at London’s Hammersmith Odeon in October 1988.

The band is currently on a new North American leg of their WorldWired tour, in support of 2016’s Hardwired … to Self-Destruct, playing arenas. The trek extends to March 2019.

… And Justice for All Expanded Edition Track List

Disc One

1. “Blackened”

2. “… And Justice for All”

3. “Eye of the Beholder”

4. “One”

5. “The Shortest Straw”

6. “Harvester of Sorrow”

7. “The Frayed Ends of Sanity”

8. “To Live Is to Die”

9. “Dyers Eve”

Disc Two: Demos and Rough Mixes

1. “Blackened” (November 1987 Demo)

2. “… And Justice for All” (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

3. “Eye of the Beholder” (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

4. “One” (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

5. “The Shortest Straw” (December 1987, Writing in Progress)

6. “Harvester of Sorrow” (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

7. “The Frayed Ends of Sanity” (November 1987 Demo)

8. “To Live Is to Die” (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

9. “Dyers Eve” (January 1988 Demo)

Disc Three: Live from the Damaged Justice Tour

1. “Blackened” (Seattle 1989)

2. “For Whom the Bell Tolls” (Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)

3. “Welcome Home” (Sanitarium)” (Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)

4. “Leper Messiah” (Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)

5. “Harvester of Sorrow” (Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)

6. “Eye of the Beholder” (Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)

7. “Seek & Destroy” (the Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA – May 24th, 1988)

8. “Creeping Death” (Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX – February 5th, 1989)

9. “One” (Seattle 1989)

10. “… And Justice for All” (Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)

11. “Whiplash” (The Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA – May 24th, 1988)

12. “Breadfan” (Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA – August 30th, 1989)