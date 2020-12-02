 Metallica Honor Alice in Chains With Acoustic Cover of 'Would?' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Metallica Celebrate Alice in Chains With Tender Cover of 'Would?'
Home Music Music News

Metallica Celebrate Alice in Chains With Tender Cover of ‘Would?’

Alice in Chains received the Museum of Pop Culture’s Founders Award during an all-star livestream concert

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Metallica delivered a cover of Alice in Chains’ “Would?” during a special livestream ceremony Tuesday night, December 1st, honoring the grunge pioneers, who received the Museum of Pop Culture’s Founders Award.

The entire stream is available to watch, and Metallica’s performance starts at the 2:07:48 mark. The performance was recorded remotely and boasts both a stirring vocal performance from James Hetfield and — despite being a primarily acoustic rendition — a ripping guitar solo from Kirk Hammett, just for good measure.

Following the performance, Hetfield congratulated Alice in Chains on receiving the Founders Award, saying: “We’re glad to be a part of your journey and life, and really cool to have gotten to know all of you guys and to tour with you guys, and play music with you guys. You are much appreciated and thank you for continuing on playing music, and offering some inspiration for the new musicians of the world.”

Along with Metallica, the lineup for the MoPOP Founders Award livestream featured Korn performing their own version of “Would?” Mastodon performing “Again,” Billy Corgan performing “Check My Brain,” and Alice in Chains performing two songs, “Sour Decision” and “No Excuses.” Other guests included Kim Thayil, Krist Novoselic, Lily Cornell Silver, Nancy Wilson, Ann Wilson, Shooter Jennings, Mark Lanegan, and Mike McCready.

In This Article: Alice in Chains, Metallica

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.