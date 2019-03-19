Metallica Plot Concert With San Francisco Symphony

Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony announced a concert marking the 20th anniversary of their 1999 live LP, S&M. The show, dubbed “S&M²,” is scheduled for Friday, September 6th, and will be the debut concert for the city’s Chase Center venue.

A Chase pre-sale runs from Tuesday, March 19th at noon through Thursday, March 21st at 11:59 a.m. PT. General tickets go on sale Friday, March 22nd at 10 a.m. PT.

“We’re honored to take part in the Grand Opening of the Chase Center in San Francisco as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of S&M,” the Bay Area metal band wrote on Instagram, shouting out the symphony and music director Michael Wilson Thomas. “Join us at what is sure to become a cultural landmark in the Bay Area for S&M².”

The original S&M — produced by Bob Rock, singer-guitarist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich and conductor Michael Kamen — was the last Metallica album to feature former bassist Jason Newsted.

Metallica issued their most recent record, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, in 2016. The quartet recently wrapped a North American tour; a European leg launches May 1st, in Lisbon, Portugal.