Metallica’s Spring Festival Dates Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

South American tour with Greta Van Fleet postponed until December

Jon Blistein

Metallica

The U.S. festivals Metallica were set to play this spring have been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Metallica’s two upcoming spring festival dates have been canceled and the band has also decided to postpone a South American tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As many of you know, in our nearly 40 years of touring, we’ve had a few mishaps along the way: broken bones, trashed appendixes, a pyro mishap, backs thrown out, crazy weather, food poisoning (beware of the oysters!), and even one way-next-level anxiety attack!” Metallica said in a statement. “None of it has ever stopped us, but this is obviously a very different time, and leaving the house now literally means taking your life in your hands. Unfortunately, in these surreal times, that means we have to stay away from each other for the foreseeable future before we can start thinking about ‘Tallica Family reunions around the world.”

At the start of the year, the band was booked to headline five festivals, four of which were overseen by the production company Danny Wimmer Presents. The three DWP events scheduled to take place in May — Epicenter in Concord, North Carolina, Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio — have now all been canceled. But DWP’s fall festival, Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, is still set to happen — and has now been expanded to four days, September 17th through the 20th.

Notably, Metallica had already pulled out of Sonic Temple and Louder Than Life as the dates conflicted with recovery events James Hetfield was scheduled to attend as he continues to seek treatment following a relapse last fall. Now that Louder Than Life has been expanded, Metallica will be able to headline the festival’s new September 17th date. The band is also still scheduled to play the Aftershock festival in Sacramento in October.

As for the three spring festivals, those who purchased tickets will be able to exchange passes for one of DWP’s fall 2020 festivals, defer until next year’s event, or request a full refund. Additional details will be sent out to ticket holders Thursday, March 26th.

Prior to the May festival dates, Metallica were set to embark on a South American tour in April, although those dates have now been postponed until December. Greta Van Fleet will still serve as support during the trek, and the band plans to hit the same cities, although some venues will likely change. Metallica will announce new dates and details later this week.

