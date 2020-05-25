Metallica Streaming Peru ‘By Request’ Show From 2014

Metallica dusted off some deep cuts on their 2014 “By Request Tour,” which allowed fans to curate each setlist through online voting. For the band’s latest installment of their #MetallicaMondays concert series, they’re streaming the full performance from March 20th in Lima, Peru.

The free stream begins at 8 p.m. ET via the band’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. It will also be available on-demand later on via YouTube.

Though the 18-track set featured many of the band’s signature tracks (including “The Unforgiven,” “One” and “Enter Sandman”), staples like “Sad But True” and “Nothing Else Matters” didn’t make the final cut. “Tune in for free tonight to see what songs the crowd voted into this unique setlist,” the band wrote Monday on Instagram, reminding fans to “#StayHome” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metallica launched their weekly series in late March by streaming their 2019 appearance at Meath, Ireland’s Slane Castle.

“While we’re all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance?” the band said in a statement announcing #MetallicaMondays. “Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we’re in this together, and staying connected is how we’ll get through it. With that in mind, we’re bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!”

While Metallica were forced to cancel or postpone many of their scheduled tour dates due to the pandemic, they did recently link up for a stripped-down, socially distanced version of their song “Blackened.”