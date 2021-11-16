 Metallica Launch New Ongoing Archival Project, 'The Black Box' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Sustainable Beauty: Why I Believe Green Is the New Black
Home Music Music News

Metallica Drop Massive ‘Black Box’ Project Overflowing With Rare Archival Content

Band will showcase an array of unreleased audio, video, photographs, ephemera, and more on the newly launched site

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
metallica black box archival project

Metallica

Anton Corbijn

Metallica have launched a new ongoing archival project, The Metallica Black Box, where the band will share an array of artifacts, memorabilia, and rare vault content from throughout their career.

The Black Box launches Tuesday, Nov. 16, with The Black Album Exhibition, which features a variety of items tied to the band’s 1991 self-titled LP (known as The Black Album), which just celebrated its 30th anniversary. The exhibition includes a handful of galleries filled with rare photos, while Metallica will also livestream 10 rare shows from The Black Album era, selected by super-fan and Metallica historian Dan Nykolayko (also known as “Spider Dan”). 

The ticketed livestream series will kick off this Saturday, Nov. 20, with Metallica’s Sept. 11, 1991 show in Graz, Austria (an encore presentation will air Nov. 27). On Dec. 4, Metallica will air a Dec. 1, 1991 show from Cleveland, Ohio, while on Dec. 11 they’ll screen a Feb. 13, 1992 gig in Los Angeles. Tickets are available on the Black Box website.

Related Stories

Metallica Teaches You How to Rock (And Stay Together as a Band) in New Class
See Metallica Exhume Black Album Deep Cuts for Surprise Full-Album Performance

Related Stories

The United States of Weed
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story

Going forward, Metallica will continue to showcase rare audio, video, photos, and ephemera, while the band members will also be pulling items from their personal collections. The Black Box site currently teases two future projects, a 40th-anniversary retrospective and an installation dubbed The Art, which will arrive in 2022. On top of all the digital content, Metallica will also make some limited memorabilia and artifacts available for fans to purchase.

Back in September, Metallica released their massive Black Album 30th-anniversary box set, which featured an array of demos, rehearsals, live performances, and more. The group also released The Blacklist, a massive compilation featuring 53 artists — from Miley Cyrus to Weezer to J Balvin to Phoebe Bridgers — covering their favorite Black Album songs. 

In This Article: Metallica

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.