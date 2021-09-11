 See Metallica Read 1-Star 'Black Album' Amazon Reviews on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Best Ways to Watch College Football Online (Even if You Don't Have Cable)
Home Music Music News

See Metallica Read 1-Star ‘Black Album’ Amazon Reviews on ‘Kimmel’

Band also performs “Wherever I May Roam” and “Holier Than Thou” at sunset outside Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

On the day their massive “Black Album” reissue finally arrived, Metallica visited Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about their classic 1991 LP, perform two Metallica songs in a scenic setting, and read 1-star Amazon customer reviews of the album.

While the “Black Album” is considered one of most acclaimed albums ever — and Number 235 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time —apparently the praise isn’t universal. In a “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets”-style segment, the Metallica foursome sat down to read real, not-so-glowing “Black Album” reviews penned by Amazon customers.

“This is by far one of the most loathsome crimes ever committed against music,” Lars Ulrich read.

Kirk Hammett continued, “Face it people, this album $ucks. Anybody who thinks this horrible, atrocious, self titled ‘$uck-o-rama’ CD is worth four or five stars must be braindead from smoking crack.”

James Hetfield added, “This album sucks, sad but true! I bought this when it came out and I was horrified when I listened to it, I threw it off a bridge and watched a truck smash it.”

The band also sat down with Kimmel to talk about the album, including how Metallica got its “Black Album” moniker, their Zoom sessions during the pandemic and how Hetfield was moved to tears by Elton John’s praise of “Nothing Else Matters” — “One of the greatest songs ever written,” John said — the previous day on The Howard Stern Show.

Metallica closed out their appearance by performing a pair of “Black Album” songs outside Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory at sundown, “Wherever I May Roam” and “Holier Than Thou.”

In This Article: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Metallica

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.