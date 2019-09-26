Metallica, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus to Play 10-Hour Worldwide Concert

Ten hours. Five continents. Talent that ranges from Metallica to Lizzo. 2020’s Global Citizen Festival has it all. Following a year-long initiative dubbed Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream, the seven-year-old philanthropic organization is primed to stream performances by top talent around the world.

“Our goal, to put it simply, is to engage every single person on the planet in this mission [to end global poverty],” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “To do so we must boldly and creatively reach global citizens where they are: in person, on television, on their phones and online.”

In partnership with global CEO advisory firm Teneo, Global Citizen is launching a year-long campaign to galvanize citizens to put an end to extreme poverty, climate change and reduce inequality by 2030 — an initiative titled Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

The Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) has estimated that the world’s poorest 59 countries need at least $350 billion more per year to achieve the Global Goals, according to Global Citizen. As such, that org and the United Nations have called on governments, philanthropists and other wealthy folks to step in and make up the difference.

The whole campaign will culminate in a huge global event on September 26, 2020 featuring participation and performances from the likes of Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Eddie Vedder, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Metallica, Miley Cyrus, Muse, Ozuna, Ozzy Osbourne, Pharrell Williams, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Usher, Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman, Idris Elba, Jill Vedder, Katie Holmes, Rachel Brosnahan, Trevor Noah and Uzo Aduba.

The event will take place across 10 hours and five continents, and will be broadcast live from places as diverse as Central Park in New York; Lagos, Nigeria; and to-be-announced cities in Latin America, Europe and Asia. Lineups and additional guests will be announced in the future.

“This is a moment to stand up and be counted,” Teneo CEO Declan Kelly said in a statement.

This year’s Global Citizen Festival is set to take place in New York City’s Central Park this Saturday, September 28th. It will feature performances from the likes of Queen, Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys. Special guest performances include French Montana, Ben Platt and Jon Batiste & Stay Human. The festival will be hosted by Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, while co-hosts include Rachel Brosnahan, Bill Nye, Rami Malek, Matt Bomer, Elvis Duran, Taraji P. Henson, Joy Reid and Forest Whitaker.

“Like Live Aid in 1985, we believe this concert will be a milestone,” Queen’s Brian May said in a statement. “It will generate practical solutions to address the world’s glaring anomalies. Global Citizen is an organization which has already moved mountains. We hope this concert will be the beginning of a new era in which all creatures on Earth will eventually benefit.”