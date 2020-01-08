Metallica Pledge More Than $500,000 to Bushfire Relief Efforts in Australia

Metallica have pledged to donate more than $500,000 to bushfire relief efforts in Australia. Their donation will benefit NSW Rural Fire Service and Victoria’s Country Fire Authority (CFA).

“We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking,” the band said in a statement. “Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our foundation All Within My Hands, are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts.

“NSW RFS is the world’s largest volunteer firefighting organization and all funds donated during this State of Emergency are directed toward services related to and victims of these particularly destructive Australian bushfires,” Metallica continued. “CFA (Country Fire Authority) is a volunteer and community-based fire and emergency services organization, which helps to protect 3.3 million Victorians, and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies.”

Nearly 18 million acres of land have been destroyed from the bushfires in Australia that have been burning since September. The widespread fires have leveled nearly 2000 homes and devastated entire towns. At least 25 people and an estimated one billion animals have been killed. The disaster has decimated nearly one-third of the koala population in New South Wales.

Several other celebrities, including Elton John and Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, have pledged to donate to Australia bushfire relief efforts. At least two models have also pitched in, raising more than $500,000 by selling NSFW photos online.