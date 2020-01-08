 Metallica Pledge More Than $500,000 To Australia Bushfire Relief - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Trump Goes Back on Threat to Hit Iranian Cultural Sites Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Metallica Pledge More Than $500,000 to Bushfire Relief Efforts in Australia

“Please join us and do whatever you can to assist,” band says

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Metallica - James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett ; Lars UlrichMetallica in concert with the San Francisco Symphony at Chase Center, San Francisco, USA - 06 Sep 2019

Metallica have pledged more than $500,000 to bushfire relief efforts in Australia.

Greg Chow/Shutterstock

Metallica have pledged to donate more than $500,000 to bushfire relief efforts in Australia. Their donation will benefit NSW Rural Fire Service and Victoria’s Country Fire Authority (CFA).

“We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking,” the band said in a statement. “Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our foundation All Within My Hands, are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts.

“NSW RFS is the world’s largest volunteer firefighting organization and all funds donated during this State of Emergency are directed toward services related to and victims of these particularly destructive Australian bushfires,” Metallica continued. “CFA (Country Fire Authority) is a volunteer and community-based fire and emergency services organization, which helps to protect 3.3 million Victorians, and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies.”

Nearly 18 million acres of land have been destroyed from the bushfires in Australia that have been burning since September. The widespread fires have leveled nearly 2000 homes and devastated entire towns. At least 25 people and an estimated one billion animals have been killed. The disaster has decimated nearly one-third of the koala population in New South Wales.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Several other celebrities, including Elton John and Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, have pledged to donate to Australia bushfire relief efforts. At least two models have also pitched in, raising more than $500,000 by selling NSFW photos online.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.