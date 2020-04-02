 Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Donates to COVID-19 Relief - Rolling Stone
Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Makes Donation to COVID-19 Relief

“In the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, the most vulnerable people in our communities need help now more than ever,” band says

Metallica - James Hetfield

Metallica, through their All Within My Hands Foundation, will donate $350,000 to organizations providing COVID-19 relief.

Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Metallica, through their All Within My Hands Foundation, will donate $350,000 to non-profit organizations providing relief to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, the most vulnerable people in our communities need help now more than ever. All Within My Hands is reaching out with four grants totaling $350,000 to organizations dedicated to assisting those hit hard by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic,” the band said in a statement Thursday.

Those grants include $100,000 to Feeding America, $100,000 to Live Nation’s Crew Nation initiative, $100,000 to Direct Relief and $50,000 to USBG National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

The band will also continue to raise money through their weekly Metallica Mondays streaming series; fans have so far raised $15,000 during broadcasts of full concerts from the group’s archive, with livestreams set for Monday at 5 p.m. PST.

“We know this is the hardest of times for many of you, but if you would like to support any of these organizations, please feel free reach out directly to our incredibly dedicated partners as the needs are very wide-ranging; every dollar helps,” the band said.

