Metallica Detail Second All Within My Hands ‘Day of Service’

Metallica and their All Within My Hands Foundation are calling on fans around the country to spend a day volunteering at a local food bank as part of their second annual “Day of Service,” May 22nd. Over 50 food banks will be participating in the event, more than double the number of last year. Fans can find participating food banks and registration information via Metallica’s website or the All Within My Hands website. Due to limited space, all potential volunteers must register in advance. Volunteers will also receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Those unable to participate, or who don’t live near a participating food bank are encouraged to find out how they can help in other ways on the Feeding America website.

Metallica formed the All Within My Hands Foundation in 2017, with the aim of “creating sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism.” In its first six months, the nonprofit donated more than $750,000 to local food banks around the world. Metallica also donated $10,000 to local food banks in every city they played during the North American leg of their WorldWired tour.

Last year, to mark their first “Day of Service,” Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich helped out at the San Francisco–Marin Food Bank. Speaking about the experience with Rolling Stone, Ulrich recalled meeting a lifelong Metallica fan who’d also been volunteering at the food bank for 13 years.

“To me, he exemplifies what this whole effort is about: giving our fans a music-based platform to connect with other members of their local community around volunteer work, giving back and sharing in the good fortune I mentioned earlier … the good fortune and incredible opportunities that most of us in the western world take for granted,” Ulrich said.