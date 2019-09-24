 Metallica Plot Second All Within My Hands Benefit Concert – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Metallica Plot 2020 Benefit Concert for Charitable Foundation

Intimate show at San Francisco’s Masonic Auditorium will support band’s All Within My Hands

Reporter

Metallica - James Hetfield on stage during the band's Worldwired Tour concertMetallica in concert, Hameenlinna, Finland - 16 Jul 2019

Metallica detailed their 2020 benefit concert for charitable foundation All Within My Hands.

Vesa Moilanen/Shutterstock

Metallica announced the second benefit concert and auction for their charitable foundation, All Within My Hands. The Helping Hands show will take place March 28th, 2020 at the intimate Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco.

“Mark your calendars to join us and see what we’ve been up to since the Foundation formed in 2017, learn about the charities we’ve supported and the work we’re doing in local communities, and we’ll close out the night by hitting the stage for a live performance,” the band wrote in a statement announcing the event. “We hope you’ll join us again next year and keep watching here for more details coming by the end of 2019.” 

Metallica formed All Within My Hands with the mission of “creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger and other critical local services.”

The band performed a special acoustic set at the 2018 gig, which they documented on the recent live LP Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic at The Masonic. That December, the foundation announced a workforce education initiative that pledged over $1 million in grants to 10 community colleges.

Metallica recently teamed with the San Francisco Symphony for two shows, dubbed S&M2, at the city’s Chase Center. The performances were filmed and will be screened in 3,000 theaters worldwide on October 9th.

