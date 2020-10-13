Metallica Will Unplug for Charity Livestream

Metallica will show off their lighter side this fall when they livestream an acoustic concert that will benefit their charitable foundation, All Within My Hands.

The group’s Helping Hands Concert and Auction will take place at 5 p.m. ET on November 14th. Tickets to watch the performance cost $15 and are available via the band’s website; the concert will be available to stream for 48 hours from the start of the stream.

The group will announce the details of the charity auction closer to the date of the concert.

Metallica are promising to donate 100% of the money it raises to its foundation, which helps feed people in need, provides workforce education, and other critical services on a local level. This year, the organization has raised $645,000 for Covid-19 relief funds and charities that provide money to people in the entertainment business who are without work. It also donated $350,000 to people affected by wildfires on the West Coast and a $1.5 million grant to 15 community colleges around the U.S.

The benefit was originally supposed to take place on March 28th at San Francisco’s Masonic Temple, where the band held a similar event in 2018, but pandemic lockdowns halted their plans. Metallica later announced that the gig would take place in September but soon squashed that plan too. The band will livestream the November concert from their Bay Area headquarters.

The 2018 event found the group performing acoustic renditions of songs from throughout its career. They put new spins on thrashy numbers like “Disposable Heroes” and “The Four Horsemen,” reinterpreted some of their moodier fare like “The Unforgiven” and “All Within My Hands,” and covered songs by Blue Öyster Cult, Deep Purple, and Nazareth.