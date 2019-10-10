 Metallica Announce Headlining Gigs at Five 2020 U.S. Music Fests – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Yo La Tengo's 'Autumn Sweater' Gets a Reboot by Palehound Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Metallica Announce Headlining Gigs at Five 2020 U.S. Music Fests

Band will perform Friday and Sunday sets at Charlotte’s Epicenter, Daytona Beach’s Welcome to Rockville, Columbus’ Sonic Temple, Louisville’s Louder Than Life and Sacramento’s Aftershock

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Metallica - James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett on stage during the band's Worldwired Tour concertMetallica in concert, Hameenlinna, Finland - 16 Jul 2019Kirk Hammett

Metallica have announced two-night headlining slots at five music festivals in 2020.

Vesa Moilanen/Shutterstock

Days after Metallica launched a mysterious website accompanied by a clock counting down to Thursday afternoon, the metal legends have revealed the secret of “Metallica XX”: Two-night headlining slots at five music festivals in 2020.

At each of the five music festivals — Charlotte, North Carolina’s Epicenter, Daytona Beach, Florida’s Welcome to Rockville, Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple, Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life and Sacramento, California’s Aftershock — Metallica will perform sets on both Friday night and Sunday night, with the band promising different sets on each night.

“And on Saturday, each member of Metallica will do a stand-up set at the comedy tent,” Lars Ulrich joked during a live-stream announcing the Metallica’s five headlining gigs. “As we like to hear ourselves say in Metallica, all our best years are still ahead of us. We’re just getting started.”

Producer Danny Wimmer Presents runs all five festivals. “Metallica isn’t just another headliner. When Metallica takes the stage, it’s an event. It’s an experience. That’s the same standard we’ve set for every DWP festival — from the first band to the last band, and everything that happens in between. I can’t wait to bring the biggest band in the world to the biggest rock festivals in America” Wimmer said in a statement. “Metallica paved this road that we travel. How many artists on the bill at these five festivals first picked up an instrument, or first started a band, because of Metallica?”

Related

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 06: James Hetfield (L) and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform with the San Francisco Symphony during the "S&M2" concerts at the opening night at Chase Center on September 06, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Metallica on What They Have in Common With Classical Music: 'It's All an Attitude'
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Touring With AC/DC: 'We Were in Heaven'

Tickets for all five festivals will go on sale October 14th. Each festival’s lineups will be announced on a future date.

The festival announcement comes just weeks after Metallica canceled an upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand after James Hetfield returned to an addiction treatment center.

“As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again,” Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo said in a statement on the Metallica site.

“We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit. We’ll let you know as soon as we can.”

Metallica 2020 Festival Dates

Epicenter, May 1 & 3 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Motor Speedway
Welcome To Rockville, May 8 & 10 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Daytona International Speedway
Sonic Temple, May 15 & 17 – Columbus, OH @ MAPFRE Stadium
Louder Than Life, September 18 & 20 – Louisville, KY @ Highland Festival Grounds
Aftershock, October 9 & 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.