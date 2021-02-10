 Merry Clayton Announces New Album 'Beautiful Scars' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Rock Hall of Fame: Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Tina Turner Lead Nominees
Home Music Music News

Merry Clayton Announces New Album ‘Beautiful Scars’

Famed backup singer’s solo LP features classic covers plus new songs written by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Diane Warren, and more

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mathieu Bitton*

Merry Clayton — the famed gospel singer who features on songs like the Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” — has announced her new album Beautiful Scars, due out April 9th on Motown Gospel.

The singer’s new LP, co-produced by Gil Adler and Terry Young, features a mix of classic covers — a new version of Leon Russell’s “A Song for You,” which Clayton originally covered in 1971, plus the “Ooh Child Medley” — alongside new compositions penned by Coldplay’s Chris Martin (“Love Is a Mighty River,” featuring Martin on piano and vocals) and songwriter Diane Warren (the title track “Beautiful Scars”).

The album was born out of Clayton’s recovery from a devastating car accident in 2014 — which occurred soon after the film 20 Feet From Stardom, which featured Clayton, won Best Documentary at the Oscars — where the singer lost both of her legs, requiring a five-month hospital stay and years of rehabilitation. During that time, Clayton discussed recording a new album about perseverance and finding strength through gospel with Adler.

“I’ve been through the fire and the rain, but I made it through,” Clayton said in a statement. “I want people to know that there is healing and deliverance through anything. But you’ve got to trust God — put yourself in His hands.”

Clayton’s new take on “A Song for You” also features a vintage solo recording by her late husband, the saxophonist Curtis Amy, who died in 2002, while the closing “Ooh Child Medley” boasts a vocal accompaniment from her granddaughter Kyliyah.

Beautiful Scars Track List
A Song for You
Touch the Hem of His Garment
Beautiful Scars
Love Is a Mighty River
God Is Love
Deliverance
Room at the Altar
He Made a Way
Oh What a Friend
Ooh Child Medley

In This Article: Merry Clayton

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.