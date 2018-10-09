Merge Details 30th Anniversary Vinyl Subscription Series

Seminal indie label Merge Records will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2019 with a special vinyl subscription series and a festival set to take place next summer in North Carolina.

The Born Under a Good Sign subscription series will feature four full-length albums of all-new material from Merge artists. The LPs will be pressed on colored vinyl and released quarterly throughout 2019. Additionally, the series will include a variety of bonus items such as seven-inch singles and special 30th anniversary merchandise. Subscribers will also receive pre-sale access to tickets for the MRG30 festival and 10 percent off pre-sale purchases of 2019 releases.

Born Under a Good Sign subscriptions are available via the Merge website for a limited price of $89 through October 11th at 11 a.m. ET. From then on, the series will cost $99.

The MRG30 festival will take place July 24th through 27th in North Carolina. A venue and lineup have yet to be announced, though tickets are expected to go on sale in January.

Merge will kick off their 30th anniversary celebration with a special Teenage Fanclub show March 18th at Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale now, while the openers will be announced in December.

Laura Balance and Mac McCaughan founded Merge Records in 1989 as a way to release music by their band Superchunk. Over the next three decades, the label solidified its status as an indie stalwart as it released artists like Neutral Milk Hotel, the Magnetic Fields, Conor Oberst, She & Him, Dinosaur Jr. and, most famously, Arcade Fire.