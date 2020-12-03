 Menahan Street Band Announce First New Album in Almost 10 Years - Rolling Stone
Menahan Street Band Announce First New Album in Nearly 10 Years

All-star oft-sampled collective of Dap-Kings, Budos Band members share first single “Midnight Morning” from The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band

menahan street band

Shervin Lainez*

Menahan Street Band, an all-star Brooklyn collective featuring members of Budos Band, Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, and Charles Bradley’s backing band, have announced their first album in nearly a decade.

The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band, available to preorder now via Daptone Records ahead of its February 26th, 2021 release date, is preceded by the arrival of the album’s first single and opening track “Midnight Morning.” The laid-back track — like the Menahan Street Band’s output in general — seamlessly fuses elements of funk, R&B, hip-hop, and rock into an instrumental stew.

The Exciting Sounds marks the band’s first album since the deaths of Charles Bradley and Sharon Jones. The oft-sampled Menahan Street Band — their music has been featured in songs by Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, and YBN Cordae — last released The Crossing in 2012. The instrumental band was founded by Budos Band member and The Exciting Sounds’ producer Thomas Brenneck, who gave the collective their moniker named after the Bushwick street he was living on at the time.

The LP was recorded at the band’s Diamond Mine Studios in Long Island City, New York, and features an album cover by renowned artist Ariana Papademetropoulis.

The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band Tracklist

1. Midnight Morning
2. Rainy Day Lady
3. The Starchaser
4. Silkworm
5. Cabin Fever
6. Rising Dawn
7. Glovebox Pistol
8. Queens Highway
9. Snow Day
10. Parlor Trick
11. The Duke
12. Stepping Through Shadow
13. Devil’s Respite
14. There Was a Man

