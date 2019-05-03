Memphis Rapper BlocBoy JB Arrested Again on Gun, Drug Charges

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB (real boy James Baker) was arrested on gun and drug charges for the second time in three months, Memphis, Tennessee Fox affiliate WHBQ reports.

Baker was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, as well as speeding. Police reportedly detained Baker earlier today, May 3rd, hours before he was scheduled to perform at the Beale Street Music Festival in downtown Memphis.

It’s unclear if BlocBoy JB will still perform at the festival tonight. A representative for the rapper did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Baker was reportedly one of 20 people detained during the raid at his Memphis home that the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said was part of a “multi-agency investigation.” Authorities reportedly searched Baker’s home, though they have not revealed what they found. Baker’s lawyer, Murray Wells, claimed that police were not looking for Baker, but rather someone he knows.

“They weren’t looking for him, and there was no warrant for him personally,” Wells said. “They may have been looking for other suspects on the premises.”

Baker’s arrest Friday comes months after he turned himself in on drug, gun and robbery charges at the end of February. Authorities had issued a warrant for Baker’s arrest several weeks prior, but his lawyer claimed that he’d taken so long to surrender because he’d been traveling.

BlocBoy JB’s legal troubles follow a massive 2018 for the rapper, during which he scored a Top 10 hit with the Drake-featuring track “Look Alive.” He also released two mixtapes, Simi and Don’t Think That. Earlier this year, BlocBoy JB reportedly sued the makers of Fortnite, claiming they ripped off the dance move from his “Shoot” music video and repurposed it under a different name, “Hype.”