Melvins’ Buzz Osborne Announces Second Solo LP ‘Gift of Sacrifice’

After fronting the Melvins for more than 30 years and helping create grunge (despite his conflicted feelings on the genre), singer-guitarist Buzz Osborne released his first solo album in 2014. King Buzzo’s This Machine Kills Artists featured heavy acoustic riffs and droney grooves and proved the musical pioneer is still hungry to find new sounds. More than five years later, Osborne has announced his second solo LP.
King Buzzo’s Gift of Sacrifice is out May 15, with an extensive tour behind it. The nine-song album sees Osborne joined by Mr. Bungle bass player Trevor Dunn. The first single, “Science in Modern America,” follows the same path as his previous solo album, with Osborne delivering an ominous melody over a hypnotic, unplugged stomp. The song is available now, and the album will be released on CD, plus black vinyl and limited-edition hot pink vinyl (available on the Ipecac webstore) and a tour-only tangerine-colored format.
“Gift of Sacrifice was a stone groove to record and it will be a fucking blast to finally hit the road with my buddy Trevor Dunn,” Osborne says. “Once we take the stage, I guarantee we’ll kick the crap out of this album.”
The tour will kick off two days before the album’s release May 13 in Palm Springs.
Gift of Sacrifice Tracklist
1. Mental Vomit
2. Housing, Luxury, Energy
3. I’m Glad I Could Help
4. Delayed Clarity
5. Junkie Jesus
6. Science in Modern America
7. Bird Animal
8. Mock She
9. Acoustic Junkie
King Buzzo Tour Dates
May 13 – Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi
May 14 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar
May 15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
May 17 – Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress
May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
May 19 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
May 21 – Tulsa, OK @ The Shrine
May 22 – Norman, OK @ Opolis
May 23 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
May 24 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
May 25 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio)
May 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos
May 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
May 29 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
May 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater
May 31 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
June 1 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
June 3 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
June 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
June 5 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
June 6 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
June 7 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott
June 8 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow
June 10 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
June 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
June 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
June 15 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor
June 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
June 17 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
June 18 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley
June 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
June 20 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
June 21 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
June 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
June 23 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
June 24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
June 26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
June 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
June 29 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
July 1 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater
July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret
July 3 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
July 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
July 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo