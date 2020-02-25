Melvins’ Buzz Osborne Announces Second Solo LP ‘Gift of Sacrifice’

After fronting the Melvins for more than 30 years and helping create grunge (despite his conflicted feelings on the genre), singer-guitarist Buzz Osborne released his first solo album in 2014. King Buzzo’s This Machine Kills Artists featured heavy acoustic riffs and droney grooves and proved the musical pioneer is still hungry to find new sounds. More than five years later, Osborne has announced his second solo LP.

King Buzzo’s Gift of Sacrifice is out May 15, with an extensive tour behind it. The nine-song album sees Osborne joined by Mr. Bungle bass player Trevor Dunn. The first single, “Science in Modern America,” follows the same path as his previous solo album, with Osborne delivering an ominous melody over a hypnotic, unplugged stomp. The song is available now, and the album will be released on CD, plus black vinyl and limited-edition hot pink vinyl (available on the Ipecac webstore) and a tour-only tangerine-colored format.

“Gift of Sacrifice was a stone groove to record and it will be a fucking blast to finally hit the road with my buddy Trevor Dunn,” Osborne says. “Once we take the stage, I guarantee we’ll kick the crap out of this album.”

The tour will kick off two days before the album’s release May 13 in Palm Springs.

Gift of Sacrifice Tracklist

1. Mental Vomit

2. Housing, Luxury, Energy

3. I’m Glad I Could Help

4. Delayed Clarity

5. Junkie Jesus

6. Science in Modern America

7. Bird Animal

8. Mock She

9. Acoustic Junkie

King Buzzo Tour Dates

May 13 – Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi

May 14 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

May 15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

May 17 – Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress

May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

May 19 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

May 21 – Tulsa, OK @ The Shrine

May 22 – Norman, OK @ Opolis

May 23 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

May 24 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

May 25 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio)

May 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos

May 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

May 29 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

May 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater

May 31 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

June 1 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

June 3 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

June 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

June 5 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

June 6 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

June 7 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

June 8 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

June 10 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

June 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

June 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

June 15 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor

June 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

June 17 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

June 18 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

June 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

June 20 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

June 21 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

June 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

June 23 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

June 24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

June 26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

June 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

June 29 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

July 1 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

July 3 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

July 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

July 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo