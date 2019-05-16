Watch Melissa McCarthy Insert Herself into Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ Video on ‘Ellen’

Melissa McCarthy stepped in as guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. McCarthy expressed her love for musician Billie Eilish on the show, and said she would love to collaborate with the singer at some point.

“My dream is really to go on tour with her, or just lay down a track – I think that’s what the kids are saying now,” she quipped. “I think every super-cool seventeen-year-old musician needs a 48-year-old Midwestern mother of two as her hype man.”

McCarthy then showed a clip that featured her inserting herself into Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” music video, with all the antics you’d expect. As it turns out, driving a miniature go-kart is tougher than you’d expect, and McCarthy learns the hard way.

Eilish, meanwhile, has been dipping her toe into comedy; she appeared in a video for Billboard in which actor/comedian Rainn Wilson quizzed her on The Office, one of her favorite television shows.

Ellen most recently had on Taylor Swift as a guest to talk about her new single “ME!” and clues to her upcoming album.