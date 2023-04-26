fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
'Truth' Continued

Melissa Etheridge Describes New Memoir as an ‘Ode to Love’

Singer will recount breakups, finding new love, and dealing with grief in Talking to My Angels, due out this summer
Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge performs at the 2018 National Geographic Awards at GWU Lisner Auditorium on June 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Geographic

Melissa Etheridge, who has spent the last three decades boldly revealing her life in her songs and in the press, will continue telling her life story this summer in Talking to My Angels, a new memoir due out Sept. 5. The book will pick up where her 2001 memoir, The Truth Is …: My Life in Love and Music, left off.

The first part of Etheridge’s life, chronicled in The Truth Is, included the bestselling albums Yes I Am and Your Little Secret, as well as her coming out as lesbian and intrigues surrounding the children that she and her then-partner, filmmaker Julie Cypher, had. (The couple revealed to Rolling Stone in 2000 that the biological father of both daughter Bailey and son Beckett was David Crosby.)

Since then, Etheridge began a relationship with actress Tammy Lynn Michaels, Michaels gave birth to fraternal twins via an anonymous sperm donor, and Etheridge has survived breast cancer. She and Michaels separated, battled for the custody of their children, and Etheridge found love again, marrying actress Linda Wallem. She’s also recorded 11 albums since the publication of The Truth Is and won an Oscar for “I Need to Wake Up,” featured in An Inconvenient Truth. In 2020, tragedy struck when Etheridge revealed that her son Beckett had died at age 21 after a battle with opioid addiction.

Trending

Courtesy of Harper Collins

“Ultimately, this book is an ode to love,” Etheridge said of Talking to My Angels in a statement. “It’s a testament to vanquishing fear and learning to embrace all of what life brings us, an unvarnished reflection on the many threads of my life.”

According to her publisher, in the book Etheridge discusses the sad events in her life and how they became “a catalyst for growth.” She released her most recent album, One Way Out, in 2021.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Steven Yeun, Ali Wong and ‘Beef’ Creator Say David Choe Has ‘Put in the Work’ Since ‘Fabricated’ Rape Story

Nate Silver Out at ABC News as Disney Layoffs Once Again Hit News Division

Teyana Taylor Says Pharrell Williams "Didn't Protect" Her As A Teen Signed To His Label

Several Royal Family Members Are Reportedly Having a Surprising Reaction to Meghan Markle's Coronation Decision

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad