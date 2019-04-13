Watch Melissa Etheridge Perform ‘Medicine Show’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

A day after releasing her new album The Medicine Show, Melissa Etheridge appeared on CBS This Morning to showcase a pair of tracks from her new LP as well as perform one of her classics.

As part of the series’ Saturday Sessions, Etheridge delivered renditions of “Wild and Lonely,” “Faded by Design” and an acoustic take on “Come to My Window.”

The Medicine Show, Etheridge’s 15th studio album, arrived April 12th. The LP deals with Etheridge’s attitude toward her own well-being and the use of marijuana, a stance that echoes her longtime advocacy for pot legalization.

Etheridge also sat down with CBS This Morning for an interview where she discussed performing at the Grammys while undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

“I was afraid that people would think I was dying,” Etheridge said of the comeback performance.

“When I walked onstage at the Grammys, I hadn’t been in public in three months, I hadn’t been anywhere. I didn’t know what was going to happen… I felt this huge wave the minute I got onstage. I didn’t have as much energy as I usually have, because I was on chemo and I just had radiation that day. I just stood there in one place and saved it all for that last scream.”