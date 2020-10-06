Melissa Etheridge, Jewel to Co-Headline Cruise in November 2021

Melissa Etheridge has announced that she will be joined by Jewel on the upcoming voyage of the Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV, setting sail fall 2021.

Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship, the duo and their guests will hit the high seas from November 12th through 18th, 2021, sailing from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Ocho Rios, and Nassau. Guests will be able to partake in various activities, including two exclusive performances by Etheridge, a photo op with Etheridge, collaborative sets from Etheridge and Jewel, a variety of shows from supporting acts and more. Other artists that will appear on the cruise include Shawn Colvin, Dorothy, Lucy Spraggan, Cathy Richardson, Sonia Leigh, Melissa Crispo, Antigone Rising, Wendy Moten, The Surfragettes, The Triplets and Angie K.

“I can’t believe we’ve been cruising for four years now,” Etheridge said in a statement. “Every year it gets better and better….the music, the roundtables, the food, the excursions, and especially the fans! I’m so excited about the incredible line up of musicians we have this year. I can’t wait to set sail!”

Etheridge last led a cruise in 2019, sailing from Tampa to Harvest Caye, Costa Maya and Grand Cayman, and holding a celebration for her latest album, The Medicine Show, at an onboard release party.

Fans who reserve a room early will receive an Early Bird Discount, available for a limited time, that ranges from $150 to $250 off the stateroom. Double occupancy rooms on The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV begin at $1,270 per person, plus taxes and fees. All fans who book their room before December 31, 2020 will be eligible to receive a free beverage package. Low deposits and flexible payment-plans that feature zero interest rates are available. For a guaranteed early bird discount and a selection of staterooms, fans can reserve cabins at www.themelissaetheridgecruise.com.